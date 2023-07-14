State Roundup: Big northern pike remain a mystery in Wisconsin waters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Readers will see that Dave Zeug writes about big northern pike in Wisconsin’s inland lakes in this week's Wisconsin Outdoor News. I think big northern pike remain a mystery to most anglers. At least they do to me. Zeug knows of my desire to catch big pike and mentions that in his article. I believe our lakes do grow big pike, although a 44-inch pike could be as rare as a 50-inch muskie. What I don’t know is where they hide.