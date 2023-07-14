Coalition of hunting conservation organizations asks Fish and Wildlife Service to delist Great Lakes wolves

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A coalition of hunting conservation organizations is petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to return gray wolves in the Great Lakes to state management, while maintaining federal protections for other populations. The Sportsmen’s Alliance, Michigan Bear Hunters Association, Upper Peninsula Bear Houndsmen Association, and Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association filed a pair of petitions in late June calling for the federal government to take action that would ensure gray wolf management is based on science.