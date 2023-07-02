Ohio DNR unveils new tools for anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio’s legion of anglers have a whole new suite of data points at their fingertips to find out where to catch fish. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, in partnership with the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife and the InnovateOhio Platform, in mid-June announced the launch of four new fishing tools on the DataOhio Portal.