What do you do when fish get shy? There’s one thing you can do to give them the confidence to take that bait or lure.
WI Daily Update: Here’s how to get shy fish to strike
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
New York Letters to the Editor: DEC’s shark fishing proposals unfair to shore anglers
Reader-submitted letters to the editor published in the June 30, 2023 edition of New York Outdoor News.
Can rubber boots really trick a deer’s nose? Tests with police dogs help answer that question
Rubber boots have long been part of a bowhunter’s “uniform.”
While farmers and others have been using vulcanized foot coverings
Stakeholders react to New York DEC’s shark fishing regulation proposals
On June 1, the State Department of Environmental Conservation released proposed regulations that would provide greater protection to coastal sharks.