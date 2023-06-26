The time is now to fund Iowa’s Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

State legislators in Minnesota finalized an environmental and natural resources bill during the 2023 Legislative session, which wrapped up last month, totaling $98.1 million in funding. Looking to our neighboring state, I think we Iowans should commend them and also be jealous of what they have accomplished. Here in Iowa, we have had the same chance, and Iowans have been left high and dry. Our legislators have turned a deaf ear.