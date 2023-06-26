Detroit Lakes’ Kira Wolf wins first Girls Division title at Minnesota’s clay target state tournament

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League wrapped up its 2023 spring trap shooting season with two individual titles and a team championship up for grabs at the state tournament on June 23 at the Minneapolis Gun Club.