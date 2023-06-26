Bumble bee population gets boost in research from Iowa commission

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bumble bees need a life preserver, and Iowa is stepping up to offer its support. As part of the Midwest Bumble Bee Atlas, the state is joining Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska in taking a regional approach to improve bumble bee numbers. The goal is to increase understanding of the pollinator's status, offering advice to everyone from the backyard gardener to farmers with hundreds of acres of land.