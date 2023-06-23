Huge moose population drop at Isle Royale National Park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More than half of the moose that inhabited Isle Royale National Park in 2019 are now gone, most of them having died of malnutrition. The island’s moose population was estimated at 2,060 in 2019, according to a news release from Michigan Technological University. Last winter’s estimate was 967, a decline of 54% since 2019.