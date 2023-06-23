Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1825

Enjoy great walleye action now on Lake of the Woods in Minnesota and Wisconsin River flowages. Check over your bows, accessories, and stands and start shooting to prepare for archery season. Jeff Kelm reports on two walleye tournaments on Lake Erie and heads to South Dakota for another MWC tourney. Dan prays for rain as pastures dry up due to drought.

Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism, reports great action now for walleyes, along with northerns, smallmouths and muskies. Joe also talks about the TowBoatU.S. service now available to boaters on Lake of the Woods. (lakeofthewoodsmn.com, xcapeboatrentals.com/towboatus/) Darin Kiesling, proprietor of Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods in Necedah, WI, reports walleyes, catfish, and crappies are hitting on both Petenwell and Castle Rock lakes. (castlerock-petenwell.com, starsandstripessportinggoods.com) In the Madison Outdoors Report, JC Chamberlin says now is the time bowhunters should check out their gear and start practicing to be ready for archery deer season. (pappastradingpost.com)