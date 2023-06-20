Michigan study shows no change in whitetail numbers due to APRs in CWD management zone

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Antler point restrictions in the state’s chronic wasting disease zone in southwest Michigan did not significantly change the structure of the deer population, according to a recently concluded study conducted by the Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with Michigan State University. The study, which employed 160 trail cameras across a number of townships to observe whitetailed deer, determined that the APRs shifted the harvest to adult deer slightly but did not significantly increase the antlerless deer harvest, which was one of the selling points of APR proponents.