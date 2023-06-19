Iowa communities to receive tree inventory, management funds to deal with impact of emerald ash borer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A total of 15 Iowa communities will receive tree inventory updates as a result of action taken recently by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. The commission approved a contract with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. of Wahoo, Neb., as part of Iowa's Urban Forestry Management plan, a state-funded effort to plan and manage tree resources in conjunction with the Woodland Health Initiative.