Gov. DeWine marks fifth ‘Inland Fish Ohio Day’ at Acton Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The fifth annual Inland Fish Ohio Day held June 3 was a success by any measure as the numbers of attendees continue to increase and participate. The governor, ODNR director, wildlife chief, and parks and watercraft chief, park and wildlife officials, guests, and media members were all in attendance at Hueston Woods State Park’s Acton Lake.