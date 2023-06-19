Big youth shooting event slated for Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

During 2022, the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) set a new participation record when more than 3,500 young shooters competed in the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action shooting Program (SASP) National Championships. Although registration is still open for the 2023 SCTP and SASP National Championships, it looks like they will set new records again this year when they gather at Cardinal from July 4-15, according to Tom Davis, marketing and communications manager for the SSSF.