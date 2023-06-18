Kids and fishing: Here’s how to maximize the experience with this fantastic combo

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In all my fishing years, I’ve never met a youngster that turned down an opportunity to go panfishing. At the same time, I have never met a youngster that was not eager to collect a soup can full of worms during a dark, damp, drizzly evening, the best time for collecting bait. Panfish, the likes of pumpkinseeds, bluegills, perch, and rock bass make great fishing fun for young anglers. Surely, kids, closed-faced reels, bobbers, and wiggly worms, were meant for one another, like a glove is meant to fit a hand.