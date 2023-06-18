A water-column approach to catching smallmouths anywhere

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Smallmouth bass have a much-deserved reputation as being one of the sportiest of freshwater species you can target. They are known for their fighting ability and their aggressiveness. But, they can also be extremely fickle in their willingness to bite. This dynamic has caused plenty of anglers fits over the year. There is a cheat code to catching smallies anywhere, however. It involves understanding how to break down the water column into three parts, and then making an educated guess regarding what type of forage to target.