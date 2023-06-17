Ohio’s William Browning has a shot at 2024 Olympics

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Doylestown native William Browning started shooting trap when he was only six years old. Since then, he has won state, regional, and national honors as a member of the Buckeye Chippewa youth shooting team at the Copley Trap Club. While he is proud of all his accomplishments to date, the 2022 Chippewa High School graduate has his sights set even higher. His goals are to become a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit and to compete for Team U.S.A. shooting in the Olympics. He’s well on his way to accomplishing both.