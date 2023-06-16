Open-water fishing off to fine start in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A month has passed since the 2023 open-water fishing season officially started. There wasn’t much happening prior to opener on Saturday, May 13 thanks to lagging ice on many state lakes. Anglers eager to dust off their long rods and chase panfish in the weeks prior to opening day had few options. But the weather changed fast, and when it did, fishing picked up.