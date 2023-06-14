Bison calves born at Minnesota’s Minneopa, Blue Mounds state parks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As of late May, about 10 bison calves had joined the 30-member herd at Minneopa State Park. The Blue Mounds State Park herd had grown by about 20 calves. By the end of the birthing season, around 35 new arrivals in total are expected to join the Minnesota State Conservation Herd.