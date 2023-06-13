Christine Thomas: Little cabin has new trailer backer-upper

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Last July, I got an email from Steve Hall, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) hunter education coordinator, inviting me to participate as the keynote speaker for the 30th anniversary of the Texas Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program.