When it comes to smallmouth bass fishing, New York waters among the best

From the Great Lakes to miles of rivers and streams, New York offers bass fishermen some great opportunities. Lake Erie, Chaumont Bay on Lake Ontario, and Oneida Lake are among the top bass lakes in New York, while the St. Lawrence, Niagara, and Susquehanna rivers are rated among the best places to catch a good-sized smallmouth. Many feel Lake Erie may be the best smallmouth bass fishing lake that can be found anywhere because it offers countless reefs, shoals, and rocky shorelines that provide precisely the type of habitat smallmouths love.