Friday, June 9th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, June 9th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Two Lac du Flambeau tribe members in Wisconsin cited for illegal walleye spearing

In addition to the illegal spearing, the two individuals were issued citations for trespassing and timber theft. (Stock photo)
For the second time in as many spring harvest seasons, members of the Lac du Flambeau Chippewa tribe were cited for allegedly illegally spearing walleyes on lakes within the ceded territory, but outside of reservation boundaries. According to a report released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Quentin Charles Negani and Melvin Gate Labarge, Jr., each of Lac du Flambeau, were issued citations for fishing by illegal means after being confronted on private property the night of Sunday, May 13, on the west shore of Trout Lake in the town of Arbor Vitae. In their possession were six walleyes, all that were speared by the two men that night, according to the DNR. In addition to the illegal spearing, the individuals were issued citations for trespassing and timber theft.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?