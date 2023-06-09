Two Lac du Flambeau tribe members in Wisconsin cited for illegal walleye spearing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For the second time in as many spring harvest seasons, members of the Lac du Flambeau Chippewa tribe were cited for allegedly illegally spearing walleyes on lakes within the ceded territory, but outside of reservation boundaries. According to a report released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Quentin Charles Negani and Melvin Gate Labarge, Jr., each of Lac du Flambeau, were issued citations for fishing by illegal means after being confronted on private property the night of Sunday, May 13, on the west shore of Trout Lake in the town of Arbor Vitae. In their possession were six walleyes, all that were speared by the two men that night, according to the DNR. In addition to the illegal spearing, the individuals were issued citations for trespassing and timber theft.