Try fly-fishing for largemouths this summer: Here’s how to do it

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you are interested in fly-fishing, the largemouth bass is an excellent species with which to start. Matching the hatch for an aggressive demeanor is no big deal. Look at the mouth on the largemouth. They will eat about anything that resembles food. Many anglers are ahead of the game, they know where to find them and how to catch them. Learning a new technique with strange tackle is the challenge.