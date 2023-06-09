Friday, June 9th, 2023
Public meeting set to discuss improvements at Three-Mile Lake in southern Iowa

Three-Mile Lake offers many recreational opportunities including sailing, powerboating, water skiing, and no-wake areas for fishing. (Iowa DNR map)

AFTON – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a public meeting from 5:30-7 p.m., June 15, at Three-Mile Lake Lodge, 1577 Creamery Road, in Afton to discuss in-lake improvements planned for Three-Mile Lake starting this fall.

Three-Mile Lake is an 880-acre multi-purpose reservoir located in rural southern Iowa. It offers many recreational opportunities including sailing, powerboating, water skiing, and no-wake areas for fishing. The lake is a public water supply source. 

A restoration project began in 2016 to improve the lake’s water quality and fishery. Restoration activities planned as part of this phase of the project include increasing the storage capacity of the sediment/nutrient basin, installing in-lake forebays for sediment/nutrient retention, deepening and armoring the shoreline and adding fish habitat structures to improve fishing.

Any person with special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments who wishes to participate in the public meeting should promptly contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov to advise of specific needs.

