Public invited to listen to Iowa State Preserves Advisory Board meeting via teleconference June 20

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet via teleconference at 1 p.m., June 20.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet or by calling 319-346-6088 and entering the PIN of ‪998378823, followed by the pound (#) sign.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Rick Cerwick, Amy Crouch, Perry Thostenson and Rhonda Kendrick. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the June 20 agenda.

  • Approve Agenda
  • Approve Minutes of Past Meeting
  • Proposed Strasser Woods State Preserve forest management plan
  • Hartman Bluff State Preserve stream restoration improvement plan
  • General updates

A more detailed agenda is available on the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/spab.

For more information, contact John Pearson at 515-669-7614.

