Sea Grant research could inform decisions on migrating songbirds

New research indicates nocturnal migrating songbirds might rely on archipelagos like North, Middle, and South Bass islands on Lake Erie as a navigation aid or resting place. “Lake Erie is a barrier for migrating birds. It’s not huge like the Gulf of Mexico, but there are 30 to 40 miles between Ohio and Canada, and a bird that gets in trouble over water is going to have a large problem,” said Verner Bingman, distinguished research professor of neuroscience in the Department of Psychology at Bowling Green State University.