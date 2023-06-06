Person admits to killing Pennsylvania bald eagle

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An individual is expected to face charges for the alleged killing of a bald eagle in Westmoreland County, Pa., in early May. The Pennsylvania Game Commission would not release the name of the suspect until he or she is charged, but state game warden Seth Mesoras confirmed that the person “came forward and confessed everything” a few days after the shooting occurred. News of the crime posted to Operation Game Thief and other social media took off and likely pressured the suspect to come forward, Mesoras said.