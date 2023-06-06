Tuesday, June 6th, 2023
Long-term project is bringing prairie back to remote places of the Loess Hills in Iowa

Multiple agencies, foundations and organizations came together on June 2, 2023 to cut down cedar trees that had encroached on the Loess Hills, that, once removed, will encourage the native grasses and prairie flowers to return. Due to the rugged terrain, the work must be done by hand. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa DNR)
“Limb’n and chunk’n in pieces your swampers can move,” yelled Doug Chafa in what sounded like secret code known only to the 30 or so select people who happened to be dressed in chainsaw chaps, long sleeve shirts, hard hats and gloves. Today’s project was to clear cedar trees off a portion of Turin Wildlife Area east of the RT Reese Homestead that would allow the native remnant prairie to return to the hills. Here, work is done by hand – it’s labor intensive and slow – the goal is to clear an acre, maybe two, before noon.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

