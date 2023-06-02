Michigan bill would nullify DNR’s ban on feeding deer and elk

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

State Rep. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord) has introduced a bill that would allow Michigan residents to feed wildlife recreationally, nullifying any policy issued by the Department of Natural Resources or the Natural Resources Commission prohibiting such feeding. House Bill 4593 would legalize the feeding of free-ranging white-tailed deer, elk, birds, and other wildlife to prevent starvation and/or for recreational viewing purposes.