Minnesota DNR’s walleye stocking reaches spring targets

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR had a successful walleye stocking season this year, according to Paula Phelps, the DNR’s fish production supervisor. The DNR saw more advancements in different areas to allow for more stocking in the future. The spring season is busy for many DNR Fisheries offices because they’re performing egg takes and stocking walleyes into bodies of water. Phelps said the DNR’s proposed goal was at least 309,136,045 walleye fry.