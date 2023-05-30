Outdoor writers group honors New York Outdoor News columnist Glenn Sapir

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Outdoor Writer’s Association honored Glenn Sapir, of Putnam Valley, with the group’s Hans Paller Memorial Award at its annual conference in Corning on May 13. Sapir is a regular New York Outdoor News columnist and past president of NYSOWA. He is a long-time member of the organization who has won numerous awards through the years beyond New York State.