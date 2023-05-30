New York State Outdoor Writers Association holds spring conference in Steuben County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Outdoor Writers Association recently held its annual conference in Corning, Steuben County May 11-14. It is the first in-person conference that NYSOWA has held since the fall of 2021. Over two dozen members attended.