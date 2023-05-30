Kings, browns, lakers, ’eyes light up spring Lake Ontario Counties Derby in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Mark Scott, of Beckley, W.Va., reeled in a 24-pound, 10-ounce king salmon while fishing with Capt. Matt Yablonsky, of Wet Net Charters out of Wilson in Niagara County, to win the $15,000 grand prize (plus $500 big fish for the day) as the Spring Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) derby ended on May 14. The derby was held May 5-14.