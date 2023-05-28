Red, white and bluegills: Take a kid fishing this Memorial Day

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Before you leave for your all too brief Memorial Day vacation, grab one or two fishing rods from the basement or garage because this is your big chance to pull the kids away from their phones and hypnotizing devices and introduce them to the joys of the outdoors through fishing. Take them on a Memorial Day bluegill outing.