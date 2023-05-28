Collegiate clay target league gaining steam in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As another New York State High School Clay Target League season concludes and competitors eye the upcoming state championships June 10-11, the opportunity is now there for New York high schooler’s to literally take their shooting sports to another level once they graduate. Three New York colleges participated for the first time in the spring season of the USA College Clay Target League, which wrapped up in May. Overall, 36 college teams are assigned to five conferences based on team size.