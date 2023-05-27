Lake Michigan brown trout are heading north

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Before there were salmon in the Great Lakes, there were brown trout. Before Dr. Howard Tanner took the reins of the Michigan Fisheries Department with the mandate, “Do something spectacular,” Michigan’s fish biologists had tried to do spectacular things in the Great Lakes by stocking them with both steelhead and brown trout. The results were mixed, but certainly not up to “spectacular” standards.