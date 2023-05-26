World Shooting and Recreational Complex bill in Illinois passes with new mission

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A bill that once sought to allow the sale of the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta now gives DNR permission to explore an agreement with a private company to run the site. Passed by both Houses on May 18, a rejiggered House Bill 3456 is headed to the governor’s desk. The measure is a trial balloon of sorts that will permit DNR to gauge interest in a public-private partnership to manage the state-owned, 1,600-acre site, which is the home grounds for the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American Trapshooting Championships.