Ep. 21 — Pat Guyette of Huntstock

The second annual Huntstock – a three day gathering of all things deer hunting – is scheduled for later this summer in Massachusetts and host Dan Ladd welcomes the show’s promoter, Pat Guyette to the podcast. Dan and Pat talk about the lineup of Northeast deer hunters scheduled to appear, including Lanny Benoit and the Adirondack Deer Trackers, and Pat also discusses the main topic of his own podcast, which is hunting suburban whitetails.