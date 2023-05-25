A wild Minnesota legislative session ends: What might it mean for state’s outdoors?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As is usually the case, bills came and bills went – notably one that would ban wolf hunting in the state, should the species be federally delisted. Also not making the cut: fishing license fee increases. I really expected both to remain when the session ended – a mental product of coming to expect the unexpected from the 2023 Legislature.