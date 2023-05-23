Is it time for a longer tournament bass season in Michigan?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Department of Natural Resources has long said that one of its goals is to provide recreational opportunities. Probably the best thing it has done for fishermen – and I really don’t know whether to credit the DNR or the Natural Resources Commission for this one – is to allow year-around bass angling. It cost nothing, and I can’t even begin to guess how many hours of quality recreational opportunity it provides annually. It took a long time to get here.