St. Croix Rods Customer Appreciation Day, 75th anniversary celebration set for June 17

St. Croix Rods is inviting anglers to join one another in celebration of fishing – as well as St. Croix’s 75th anniversary – at its 2023 Customer Appreciation Day, scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at the St. Croix Factory in Park Falls, Wis.

“Customer Appreciation Day is always a special event that everyone in the St. Croix family looks forward to,” said St. Croix Vice President of Marketing, Jesse Simpkins. “But especially this year, since 2023 marks our 75th anniversary.”

The unique event will include fun opportunities to learn about the rod-building process, informative fishing seminars from St. Croix pros, casting classes, a free brat lunch, special 75th anniversary prize drawings, and special deals on St. Croix rods and apparel and other items. In-person festivities run from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. CST on June 17.

“We’re excited about welcoming anglers from all over the country to share the special brand of fun and camaraderie this event provides, whether they’re joining us in person or virtually,” Simpkins said.

Some of the country’s top anglers and fishing celebrities will be giving a variety of seminars at no additional charge. The list includes: Al Lindner, James Lindner, Joe Bucher, Steve Heiting, Jeremy Smith, Joel Nelson, Todd Huynh, and others.

There will also be 35 rods given away in-person and another 40 online to virtual visitors. In addition, there will be amazing deals at the factory store and online including their Limited-Edition St. Croix 7th Anniversary Legend Elite Rods.

Anglers who can’t make it in person can log on to stcroixrodfactorystore.com for all virtual participation options.