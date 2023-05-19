Pennsylvania deer hunter gets jail time for shooting his neighbor

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Centre County man who tried to shoot a deer but instead shot his older neighbor in the head was sentenced to jail time earlier this month. Michael Lloyd, 41, of Boalsburg, Pa. was sentenced by Centre County President Judge Jonathan Grine to three to 23½ months in the Centre County Correctional Facility. He’s scheduled to report June 12.