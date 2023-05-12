Michigan Outdoor News Fishing Report – May 12, 2023 – video

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Good reports of bass fishing across the state. And still some good walleye fishing taking place on a lot of the river systems in the state – especially here.