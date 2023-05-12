Lake Superior anglers asked to help Michigan DNR management by reporting marked splake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anglers fishing Lake Superior can help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources evaluate the splake fishery by reporting marked splake. Splake, which are a hybrid cross between lake trout and brook trout, have been stocked in Lake Superior most years since 1971, with annual stocking since 1990.