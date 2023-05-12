This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Knowing the right style of jig to use in certain conditions can make or break a walleye trip. The underwater footage in this video shows just how different each jig looks to a fish.