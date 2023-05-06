The accessible Niagara River is an awesome angling opportunity

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sure you’ve heard of Niagara Falls – as a romantic destination or a place for death wishers to tumble from within barrels over the massive falls. But what you probably didn’t know is that one of America’s best and diverse fisheries lie downstream of this national treasure. Especially during the early spring, when catching big smallmouth bass, trout and salmon, muskies, and walleyes are all possible – and during the same day!