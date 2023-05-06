Saturday, May 6th, 2023
Minnesota’s Kyle Soltis lives life to the fullest out-of-doors during long battle with cancer

Kyle Soltis (l) and Sean Swenson met in high school and became best friends. The pair enjoy hunting and fishing together with a focus on waterfowl. The two of them went on a hunt for geese in the southern part of Minnesota last fall. (Photo courtesy of Sean Swenson)
Kyle Soltis, 34, is a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He takes these responsibilities seriously and tries to do everything he can to put a smile on someone’s face.  Soltis was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1999 when he was 11 years old. Since then, he’s survived multiple surgeries and new diagnoses. Right now, chemotherapy and surgeries are no longer advancing his health, so he and his family have decided to stop those avenues and allow him to have the best life possible.  “Right now, we’re just letting him live his life the best he can,” said Kressi Soltis, 34, Kyle’s wife. “Many people have been coming to see him and just making him as comfortable as possible.”
