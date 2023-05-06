Minnesota’s Kyle Soltis lives life to the fullest out-of-doors during long battle with cancer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Kyle Soltis, 34, is a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He takes these responsibilities seriously and tries to do everything he can to put a smile on someone’s face. Soltis was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1999 when he was 11 years old. Since then, he’s survived multiple surgeries and new diagnoses. Right now, chemotherapy and surgeries are no longer advancing his health, so he and his family have decided to stop those avenues and allow him to have the best life possible. “Right now, we’re just letting him live his life the best he can,” said Kressi Soltis, 34, Kyle’s wife. “Many people have been coming to see him and just making him as comfortable as possible.”