Gov. Evers appoints three members to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers today announced three appointments to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. The governor has appointed Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings and Jim VandenBrook and reappointed Paul Buhr. These appointments fill the vacancies created by the expiration of two former appointees’ terms on May 1, 2023, and the expiration of Buhr’s term.