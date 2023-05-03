Wake boats, deer hunting top spring hearing votes in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A tsunami of opposition to wake boats swept through Wisconsin’s statewide conservation hearings in mid-April, with 62% of voters favoring restrictions on these popular wave-generating boats. “Wakeboats” – which have ballast tanks in the stern to take on water, the weight of which helps generate surfing-size waves when towing wakeboarders – have generated divisive debates, especially near shore and on small lakes. In response, wakeboat foes presented six advisory questions for the spring hearings, which attracted 11,556 online voters April 10-13.