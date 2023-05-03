Cold water could cool opening-day bite in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Water temperatures across much of the state could be well below normal for the fishing opener, according to Carney. When ice-out precedes the opener by just a few days, there’s seldom good that comes from it.