New York’s statewide deer harvest up 10% as 2022 figures are released

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New York’s estimated statewide deer harvest of 231,961 whitetails during the 2022-23 hunting seasons reflects a 10% increase from last year. The State Department of Environmental Conservation recently released the figures. The 2022-23 estimated deer take included 116,425 antlered bucks and 115,536 antlerless deer. Statewide, this represents a 5% increase in the antlered buck harvest and a 15% increase in the antlerless deer harvest from last season.